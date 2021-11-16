Police investigating suspicious device in downtown Las Vegas

Police said in an email news release that the investigation started at East Mesquite Avenue and North 8th Street at about 9:20 a.m.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police were investigating a suspicious device in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

Police said in an email news release that the investigation started at East Mesquite Avenue and North 8th Street at about 9:20 a.m.

“Officers were conducting a person stop when they located the device,” police wrote. “This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be provided at this time.”

Police advised people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.