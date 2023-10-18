Police: Las Vegas firefighter was speeding prior to DUI hit-and-run crash

Ryan Nimmo, 30, was arrested Sunday after running a red light at Warm Springs Road and Shadow Crest Drive.

Ryan Nimmo (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have accused a Las Vegas firefighter of driving 20 mph above the speed limit while intoxicated seconds before causing a hit-and-run crash this week.

On Sunday, 30-year-old Ryan Nimmo was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on Warm Springs Road when police say he ran a red light at Shadow Crest Drive and crashed into a Hyundai Elantra driven by 49-year-old Cassi Fall, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Court records show Nimmo faces charges of DUI, duty to stop at an accident, reckless driving, failing to maintain lanes and obstructing an officer.

Fall was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Nimmo tried driving away from the scene, but his car was undrivable and witnesses saw him run on foot and followed Nimmo until police arrived. The Chevrolet had a Nevada Professional Firefighter license plate and had expired registration, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Police said Nimmo smelled like alcohol and would not provide police with his name. Data taken from the Chevrolet showed Nimmo was driving more than 65 mph five seconds before the crash and 40 mph one second before the crash. The speed limit on Warm Springs is 45 mph, according to the report.

City officials Monday confirmed that Nimmo is a firefighter/paramedic and an employee of the city of Las Vegas.

In 2015, Nimmo faced charges of DUI and failure to maintain a travel lane. Court records show Nimmo pleaded guilty to the failure to maintain a travel lane charge and had the DUI charge dismissed. He was sentenced to $200 in fines.

Nimmo posted bail and is due in court on Feb. 22.

