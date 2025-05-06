Police: Las Vegas woman killed in suspected DUI crash in Laughlin

A man is facing several felony counts after a fatal rollover crash last month in Laughlin.

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal rollover crash Sunday, April 27, 2025, on State Route 163 (Laughlin Highway) by mile marker 8 in Laughlin. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A man is facing several felony counts after a fatal rollover crash last month in Laughlin that involved 10 people.

Thomas Bernoudy Jr. 34, is being held in the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges: DUI resulting in death and substantial bodily harm, reckless driving resulting in death and substantial bodily harm, child neglect and endangerment, failure to maintain travel lane, operating an unregistered vehicle, and unrestrained occupants.

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. April 27 on State Route 163, also known as Laughlin Highway, near mile marker 8, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol news release.

Investigator say Bernoudy drove a 2005 Dodge Durango into the center median before the SUV overturned and several unrestrained passengers were thrown from the vehicle.

Several children were among the 10 people inside the Durango, police said. Tierra Haywood, 31, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was in the right front passenger seat when the crash occurred. Others in the crash were hospitalized, police said, but their conditions were not disclosed.

Police say Bernoudy showed signs of impairment. He was given $100,000 bail, and his next court date is scheduled for May 22.

