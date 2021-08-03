Police link vehicle at suspected ‘chop shop’ to attempted murder

An SUV found by Las Vegas police at a suspected “chop shop” has been linked to a hit-and-run crash in which a man was deliberately run over in July, authorities said.

Cody Wardlaw has been charged with attempted murder in a hit-and-run crash in east Las Vegas. (Las Vega Metropolitan Police Department)

An SUV found by Las Vegas police at a suspected “chop shop” has been linked to a hit-and-run crash in which a man was deliberately run over in July, authorities said.

Court and police records show that Cody Wardlaw, 29, of Las Vegas has since been charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon in the July 7 crash near Vegas Valley Drive and South Lamb Boulevard.

Police said in an arrest report for Wardlaw that they were called to the area early that morning after a man was run over by an SUV, forcing him into a brick wall that was also knocked down. The man suffered life-threatening injuries but survived.

The victim later told police that he had been walking in the area of his ex-girlfriend’s house when two SUVs started following him. One then approached at a high rate of speed and “swerved directly at him,” striking him. He identified one of the drivers as Wardlaw, who is the brother of his ex-girlfriend, police said.

A little more than a week later, a Las Vegas police investigative team responsible for stolen car investigations reported finding a 2001 GMC Yukon near East Desert Inn Road and Mountain Vista Street.

The officers said they were investigating a suspected chop shop at the time. Police said they noticed that the SUV was in the process of being painted white and had a damaged front fender and front hood. Police then checked the temporary registration tag on the vehicle and found that it was registered to Wardlaw, who was being sought in the hit-and-run from July 7.

Police obtained video surveillance showing the SUV arriving at the suspected chop shop shortly after the crash. A crew then was observed working on the vehicle.

Wardlaw was arrested by Las Vegas police July 26. His defense attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court on Aug. 16.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.