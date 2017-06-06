Police look for 2 suspects wanted in cellphone store robbery

One of the suspects wanted in the robbery of a cellphone store on Monday evening. (Las Vegas police)

Las Vegas police are asking for help in identifying two men who robbed a cellular telephone store on Monday evening.

Police responded to an armed robbery about 8:40 p.m. at a Sprint store on the 7300 block of South Rainbow Boulevard. Several people were inside the store when the robbery occurred. The two suspects involved ordered the clerks to produce several cell phones that they took before fleeing.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 6-feet, 3-inches, weighing 220 pounds. He was armed with a small handgun.

The second suspect is described as a white male, 6-feet, 200 lbs. He was armed with a large black handgun.

No one was injured in the robbery, and the two suspects fled in a light colored mid-size sedan.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.