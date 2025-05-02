65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Police look for man in attempted carjacking in northwest Las Vegas

Police are asking for help identifying a man who police say allegedly tried to carjack someone ...
Police are asking for help identifying a man who police say allegedly tried to carjack someone in the northwest Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Henderson identified
(Getty Images)
Shooter in Las Vegas bus terminal homicide swiped $100 from victim, police say
Aerion Warmsley, accused of killing Na’Onche Osborne at the Aliante, waits to appear in North ...
Man accused in North Las Vegas casino slaying faces federal charges
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Man who Henderson police say was accidentally shot dead is identified
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2025 - 5:26 am
 
Updated May 2, 2025 - 5:28 am

Police are asking for help identifying a man who authorities say allegedly tried to carjack someone in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 8:19 p.m. April 25 near the 5000 block of North Rainbow Boulevard.

Police say the man attempted to steal a vehicle by threatening the owners with a weapon.

Authorities described the subject as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” with a thin build. Police said the individual was wearing a dark gray hoodie, dark pants and carried a black backpack.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES