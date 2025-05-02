Police look for man in attempted carjacking in northwest Las Vegas
Police are asking for help identifying a man who authorities say allegedly tried to carjack someone in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 8:19 p.m. April 25 near the 5000 block of North Rainbow Boulevard.
Police say the man attempted to steal a vehicle by threatening the owners with a weapon.
Authorities described the subject as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” with a thin build. Police said the individual was wearing a dark gray hoodie, dark pants and carried a black backpack.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.