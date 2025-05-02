Police look for man in attempted carjacking in northwest Las Vegas

Police are asking for help identifying a man who authorities say allegedly tried to carjack someone in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Man who Henderson police say was accidentally shot dead is identified

Shooter in Las Vegas bus terminal homicide swiped $100 from victim, police say

Police are asking for help identifying a man who police say allegedly tried to carjack someone in the northwest Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking for help identifying a man who authorities say allegedly tried to carjack someone in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 8:19 p.m. April 25 near the 5000 block of North Rainbow Boulevard.

Police say the man attempted to steal a vehicle by threatening the owners with a weapon.

Authorities described the subject as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” with a thin build. Police said the individual was wearing a dark gray hoodie, dark pants and carried a black backpack.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.