Police looking for 2 women wanted in central Las Vegas robbery

Las Vegas police are searching for two women suspected of robbing a business in central Las Vegas in January.

Las Vegas police are looking for a woman wanted in a Jan. 25 robbery.

The robbery happened on Jan. 25 at a business on the 3500 block of West Sahara Avenue near South Valley View Boulevard. Police said an armed woman entered the business and threatened the clerk with the firearm, demanding money from the register.

No one was injured in result of the robbery, though an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

The suspect is 25- to 30-years-old, about 5-foot, 4-inches tall with dark brown or red hair, though she is known to wear wigs, wearing black-rimmed glasses. The second woman is believed to be an accomplice in the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3336, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

