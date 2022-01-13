63°F
Police looking for man who tried to lure child for sex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2022 - 4:25 pm
 
Two surveillance photos of the child luring suspect. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of exposing himself to a child in an attempt to lure her into a sexual encounter.

Police said the child was walking near the intersection of Yew Avenue and East Charleston Boulevard between 3 and 4 p.m. on Friday when a man driving a white sedan approached her. She took a video of the man, who police said was masturbating and trying to lure the girl into the car.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 30 and 40, last seen wearing dark glasses, a grey sweater and tan pants, police said. He was driving a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

