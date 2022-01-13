Police looking for man who tried to lure child for sex

The man drove by the girl while she was walking down the street and tried to lure her into his car while he masturbated, police said.

Two surveillance photos of the child luring suspect. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of exposing himself to a child in an attempt to lure her into a sexual encounter.

Police said the child was walking near the intersection of Yew Avenue and East Charleston Boulevard between 3 and 4 p.m. on Friday when a man driving a white sedan approached her. She took a video of the man, who police said was masturbating and trying to lure the girl into the car.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 30 and 40, last seen wearing dark glasses, a grey sweater and tan pants, police said. He was driving a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

