Police make 42 arrests during EDC Las Vegas

Officers made 36 felony arrests and six DUI arrests during the three-day festival that wrapped up Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Attendees leave the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police made 36 felony arrests during Electric Daisy Carnival over the weekend, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers also made six DUI arrests and issued 43 misdemeanor citations. It was unclear what each of the arrests and citations was for.

The three-day festival wrapped up Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

People leaving the electronic dance music festival caused significant traffic delays on Monday, causing a backup of about 10 miles near the California border.

