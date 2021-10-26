66°F
Police make 42 arrests during EDC Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2021 - 11:13 am
 
Attendees leave the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the early hours ...
Attendees leave the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police made 36 felony arrests during Electric Daisy Carnival over the weekend, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers also made six DUI arrests and issued 43 misdemeanor citations. It was unclear what each of the arrests and citations was for.

The three-day festival wrapped up Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

People leaving the electronic dance music festival caused significant traffic delays on Monday, causing a backup of about 10 miles near the California border.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

