Police make arrest in Las Vegas Tesla fire

A man police said set multiple Tesla vehicles on fire using Molotov cocktails has been arrested, according to court and jail records.

Tesla vehicles are seen engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning at Tesla Collision Center on Badura Avenue in southwest Las Vegas. (Photo provided to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating after an individual set vehicles on fire at a Tesla service center on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department officers and crime scene analysts work the scene at Tesla Collision Center on Badura Avenue near Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Five vehicles, including two that were set on fire, were damaged in an early morning attack. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man police said set multiple Tesla vehicles on fire using Molotov cocktails has been arrested, according to court and jail records.

Paul Hyon Kim, 36, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday on a total of 15 counts, including suspicion of arson, destroying or injure real or personal property of another, value $5,000 or greater, possessing/disposing of a fire device, all felonies, and misdemeanor discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill is expected to discuss the arrest at a news conference Thursday morning.

Video footage provided by the Metropolitan Police Department showed that around 2:45 a.m. March 18, a person dressed in black damaged at least five Teslas in the parking lot of a Tesla service center at 6260 Badura Ave., near Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

According to police, the person responsible for the attack used multiple incendiary devices to set the Teslas on fire, and one of the devices was found unexploded in a car.

Hallmarks of terrorism

During a news conference at Metro headquarters later that morning, authorities said the damage at the Tesla service center — including cars set ablaze and the word “resist” graffitied on the front doors — had “some of the hallmarks” of terrorism.

“This was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility,” Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said at the conference. “We do believe that it is isolated at this time.”

Still, he said, Metro was increasing its presence at Tesla-related locations in the valley as a precaution.

The Clark County Fire Department and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force joined the investigation. According to FBI Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans, agents were at the scene.

At the time, Evans stopped short of calling the attack an act of terrorism, though he said it had “some of the hallmarks” and a “potential political agenda.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement “regarding a spate of recent attacks on Tesla property.”

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism,” Bondi said in the statement.

‘

An earlier version of this story misstated the date of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.