Police make arrests, cite scores in street racing crackdown

More than 100 people were stopped and six people were arrested early this week when Las Vegas and North Las Vegas police targeted street racers.

Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

More than 100 people were stopped and six people were arrested in a joint effort by Las Vegas and North Las Vegas police targeting street racers earlier this week.

North Las Vegas and Las Vegas police joined several other agencies Sunday night to crack down on reckless driving and street racing, according to a news release from North Las Vegas police.

Officers stopped 116 vehicles for traffic violations, resulting in three arrests for impaired driving, two for parole violation and one for a hit-and-run crash. Police also issued 11 reckless driving citations and three citations for running a red light.

Four racers were “caught in the act,” and 68 people were cited for speeding, police said.

Clark County Detention Center records show 22 people were booked across the county Sunday on impaired driving charges and five were arrested for speeding.

In October, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Greg Munson said street racing had increased across the valley and the department was devoting one officer to investigating the crimes full time.

Henderson, North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Nevada State police receive federal funding to conduct “joining forces” events targeting specific road safety issues throughout the year. Las Vegas police recently were awarded $95,000 from the state for a speed and reckless driving enforcement project.

Henderson police recently targeted distracted drivers and state police was joining forces last month to target impaired drivers, according to statement from the departments.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.