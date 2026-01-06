Police: Man accused in fatal hit-and-run says he did not stop because he was ‘just focused on work’

Pedro Jimenez, 59, of Ontario, California, was arrested and charged with one count of leaving the scene of a crash after a Dec. 18 hit-and-run.

A man accused of a deadly hit-and-run told investigators he remembered striking an unknown object in the road on his way to work that morning but did not contact police because he was frightened and “just focused on work,” a police report said.

Court records indicated that Jimenez — who was released on a $100,000 bond with orders to wear an electronic monitor and not drive — is set for a preliminary hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court on Jan. 20.

Jimenez, a construction worker, told police that he was supposed to be at work at 2 a.m. the morning of the crash and was in a rush, according to an arrest report. While driving on Las Vegas Boulevard South, just north of Cactus Avenue, he heard a loud noise and believed he had struck something in the road, Jimenez said in the police report.

Police said that Jimenez struck and killed Sabi Morou Assosso, 47, of Henderson. Surveillance from South Point Casino showed that Assosso began walking down Las Vegas Boulevard around 2 a.m. after his car stalled in the parking lot of the property.

The crash occurred about 15 minutes after he left South Point, police said. A witness had called Metro to report that a man, later identified as Assosso, was lying face down and not moving in the street. When officers arrived, they pronounced him dead.

Police also said the crash was in an undeveloped area with no overhead lighting and open desert on both sides of the road. There were no sidewalks on either side of the road.

Officers located Jimenez after his boss reported the damaged vehicle to police. Police said the Ford F-250 Jimenez drove had a cracked right headlight, a missing portion of the vehicle’s emblem from the grill, and other damage.

During his interview with detectives, Jimenez said that after he hit the object, he made a U-turn but did not see anything in the roadway because it was dark, according to the police report. He said he then followed his usual work routine, leaving the truck near Dale Avenue where he picked up a company vehicle, and continuing to his job site, the report said.

When asked why he did not call the police, Jimenez said he was scared and was “still kinda shaky,” according to the report.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.