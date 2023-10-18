Police: Man arrested had meth, heroin, hundreds of fentanyl pills

Officers obtained a warrant to search a room at the American Inn Motel at 3325 S. Fremont St.

An undocumented man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to sell from a motel on Fremont Street near East Sahara Avenue south of downtown Las Vegas.

The man, identified as Mario Gonzalez, 35, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces five counts of trafficking and possessing illegal drugs and because he is undocumented owning a gun by a prohibited person, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers obtained a warrant to search a room at the American Inn Motel at 3325 S. Fremont St. and found a .38 caliber pistol, more than 1,500 grams of fentanyl powder, 258 grams of fentanyl pills, 583 grams of methamphetamine and 145 grams of heroin, police stated in a report.

Police had been observing Gonzalez during an investigation into suspected narcotics traffickers driving on Interstate 11 from Arizona on the way to Las Vegas, based on the report.

