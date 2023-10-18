89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Police: Man arrested had meth, heroin, hundreds of fentanyl pills

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2023 - 1:21 pm
 
Mario Gonzalez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Mario Gonzalez (Metropolitan Police Department)

An undocumented man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to sell from a motel on Fremont Street near East Sahara Avenue south of downtown Las Vegas.

The man, identified as Mario Gonzalez, 35, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces five counts of trafficking and possessing illegal drugs and because he is undocumented owning a gun by a prohibited person, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers obtained a warrant to search a room at the American Inn Motel at 3325 S. Fremont St. and found a .38 caliber pistol, more than 1,500 grams of fentanyl powder, 258 grams of fentanyl pills, 583 grams of methamphetamine and 145 grams of heroin, police stated in a report.

Police had been observing Gonzalez during an investigation into suspected narcotics traffickers driving on Interstate 11 from Arizona on the way to Las Vegas, based on the report.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
2
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
3
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
4
Meet the man who might be making the best pizza in Vegas
Meet the man who might be making the best pizza in Vegas
5
Calendar crush: Las Vegas braces for 5 months of major events
Calendar crush: Las Vegas braces for 5 months of major events
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Knights goalie carries over strong playoff run into new season
Knights goalie carries over strong playoff run into new season
City Council OKs microchipping requirement for dogs, cats
City Council OKs microchipping requirement for dogs, cats
4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
Truck fire causes closure on US 95 near Indian Springs
Truck fire causes closure on US 95 near Indian Springs
Josh McDaniels speaks to the media; no update on Jimmy G status
Josh McDaniels speaks to the media; no update on Jimmy G status
Area15 has its scary title: Universal Horror Unleashed
Area15 has its scary title: Universal Horror Unleashed