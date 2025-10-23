Police: Man arrested in connection with multiple NLV shootings also suspected in Strip shootings

The report, filed by the North Las Vegas Police Department, shows that Hector A. Rodriguez, 36, is suspected of being behind shootings at the W Las Vegas resort tower.

Workers remove a window, apparently damaged by gunfire, on the west side of W Las Vegas Friday, September 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A North Las Vegas man who was jailed following a string of shootings there is also suspected in multiple shootings on the Strip, according to an arrest report.

The report, filed by the North Las Vegas Police Department, shows that Hector A. Rodriguez, 36, is suspected of being behind shootings at the W Las Vegas resort tower, which part of the Mandalay Bay complex, the Wynn Las Vegas and the Clark County Family Court complex.

Rodriguez was arrested by North Las Vegas police on Sept. 26. According to an online jail roster, Rodriguez remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon.

He’s been charged with multiple felonies, though police said additional charges could be forthcoming.

Multiple shootings

Police believe Rodriguez was behind a shooting Sept. 19 near Tropical Parkway and Statz Street, which sent a 13-year-old victim to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Additional homes in the area were later found to have been shot at, the report said. The teenager was shot in the buttocks by someone in a passing vehicle, the report indicated.

Earlier this month, Rodriguez was given a child abuse enhancement in relation to that alleged shooting.

Police also believe Rodriguez shot at the Police Department’s Traffic Division building, at 6445 North Palmer St. in North Las Vegas, on Sept. 17. Officers, police said, were inside the building at the time the shots were fired.

The North Las Vegas police arrest report for Rodriguez said that “probable cause has been established by (Metro police) for several of their cases.”

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Rodriguez is being investigated for possible crimes committed in Metro’s jurisdiction.

On the morning of Sept. 15, according to the arrest report, North Las Vegas police Lt. Michael Eggers noticed a “bullet entry” into his office from the south-facing wall at the police department’s Traffic Division building.

Two homes in the area of the building were also found to have been struck by bullets, the report said. The traffic building was also found to be shot at on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, the report said.

On Sept. 23, the report said, a bullet was found inside a building at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas.

The arrest

After identifying a silver car as a vehicle of interest in their investigation, North Las Vegas police eventually pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu being driven by Rodriguez at a gas station on Sept. 26.

A police K-9, according to North Las Vegas police body camera footage, was used to help apprehend Rodriguez.

Police were then able to connect spent bullets to guns found at Rodriguez’s home, according to the report. They were also able to establish the general area where his cellphone was during several of the shootings.

After downloading dashcam video from the Malibu, police, the report said, found video clips where Rodriguez talked about “shooting police officers in the head since they had bullet-proof vests.”

Rodriguez’s next court hearing is set for Nov. 7, according to online North Las Vegas Justice Court records.

North Las Vegas police said Tuesday that the investigation was ongoing and that additional charges could be filed.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.