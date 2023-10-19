92°F
Crime

Police: Man arrested in Henderson lured child to park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2023 - 4:17 pm
 
Updated October 19, 2023 - 4:19 pm

A Las Vegas man was arrested in Henderson on suspicion of using an online chat application to lure a child to a city park for sex, police said.

Siaju Brown, 20, was taken into custody Oct. 13 as he entered Trail Canyon Park at 1065 Trail Canyon Road where he expected to meet a female juvenile, according to a declaration of arrest by the Henderson Police Department.

An employee of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and Nevada Internet Crime Against Children Task Force discovered a chat in the applications “Skout” and “Text Now” allegedly involving Brown and the juvenile during an online undercover operation, police said.

The chat allegedly included messages from Brown to the girl about engaging in sex acts at the park, based on the declaration.

On Monday, a criminal complaint was filed against Brown in Henderson Justice Court charging him with luring or attempting to lure a person believed to be child, a felony, and his next appearance in court is set for Nov. 1, court records show.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

