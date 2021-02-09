65°F
Crime

Police: Man attacks woman with bat, remains at large

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2021 - 3:06 pm
 
Updated February 9, 2021 - 4:20 pm
Police work on a barricade situation Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, on the 6800 block of West Sheffield ...
Police work on a barricade situation Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, on the 6800 block of West Sheffield Drive in Las Vegas. (Sergia Avila)

A man who police said beat a woman with a baseball bat at a northwest Las Vegas Valley residence remains at large.

Police were called just after 11:50 a.m. to the 6800 block of West Sheffield Avenue, near West Craig Road and North Rainbow Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Misael Parra.

The woman was taken to MountainView Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and released.

Police had set up a containment area for about four hours before determining that the subject was not present, Parra said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

