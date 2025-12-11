Police: Man drove over 110 mph before striking SUV, killing one

Police said the man crashed into a Ford SUV while under the influence, killing chef Julio Nave-Giron. His arrest report said he was driving over 110 miles per hour.

The man arrested in connection with a suspected DUI crash that killed another motorist on Saturday was driving more than 110 mph in a 30 mph zone when the collision happened, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Police said Rogelio Camacho, 41, failed to stop at a four-way stop sign at East St. Louis Avenue and South 6th Street, crashing into a Ford SUV driven by Julio Nave-Giron, a 46-year-old chef, and killing him.

Camacho faces charges two felony counts of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and one misdemeanor count of driving with an unlawful open container of alcohol, court records show.

Data generated by the 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class that Camacho was driving when he crashed showed Camacho reached 123 mph 1.5 seconds before crashing into Nave-Giron, the arrest report said. Police said that although nothing indicated that the car’s data was inaccurate, they believed Camacho “traveled in excess of 110 MPH in a 30 MPH zone.”

Inside Camacho’s car, police found an empty 25 fluid ounce Smirnoff can on the center console, according to the arrest report. Camacho was transported to the University Medical Center with moderate injuries, police said, and was unable to perform standardized field sobriety tests due to his ongoing medical care.

Camacho is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Dec. 18, court records show.

