Police: Man evaded police in stolen car before threatening shootout

Jose Jimenez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man evaded police in a stolen vehicle, then threatened a shootout with police last month.

Jose Jimenez, 30, was arrested on June 19 after an officer saw a silver 2013 Kia Optima driving recklessly near West Tropicana Acvenue and South Valley View Boulevard. The Kia was swerving in and out of traffic and when an officer turned on lights and sirens, the Kia ran a red light at Tompkins and Arville and drove on the wrong side of the road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The driver, later identified as Jimenez, ran from the car after parking behind a 7-Eleven, near Jones and Flamingo. Police ran the Kia’s license plate and found it had been stolen out of North Las Vegas. The ignition was punched out, and a Chevrolet key fob had been used as a makeshift key to start the car.

According to the report, when officers found Jimenez he refused a surrender warning that he had a gun and would have a shootout with officers. SWAT responded and arrested Jimenez. The report did not say if Jimenez had been armed.

In March 2020, Jimenez was sentenced to 12 to 48 months in prison after pleading guilty to burglary. Later that year he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and in April 2022 he pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was placed on probation, which was completed in September.

Las Vegas Municipal Court records show Jimenez was found guilty in 2014 of driving with a suspended license.

In Jimenez’ most recent case, the Clark County district attorney’s office declined to charge him with reckless driving, resisting an officer with a firearm and intimidating an officer. He was charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and felony evading.

As of Saturday afternoon, Jimenez remained in custody on $25,000 bail and was due in court on Thursday.

