Crime

Police: Man fatally shot roommate during argument

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2023 - 5:12 pm
 
Updated November 5, 2023 - 5:23 pm
Jose Oseguera (Metropolitan Police Department)
A man has been accused by police of fatally shooting his roommate in northeast Las Vegas Valley early Sunday morning.

At around 2:55 a.m., police found a man fatally shot on the street in the 5900 block of East Samia Court, near Stewart Avenue. The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the man was in an argument with 28-year-old Jose Oseguera, who police allege pulled out a firearm and shot him.

Oseguera was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center. He faces a charge of open murder and is due in court Monday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

