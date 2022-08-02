Police: Man poses as health inspector, steals from 2 restaurants

Police seek the public’s help to identify a man they say posed as a health inspector to steal money from two fast-food restaurants.

Both thefts happened July 3, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The first was reported just before 9 p.m. on the 8500 block of West Warm Springs Road; the other before 10 p.m. on the 7000 block of South Durango Drive.

In both cases, the man entered the business claiming to be an inspector and persuaded employees to open a safe. After taking money from the safe, he fled the area.

He is about 25 to 35 years old and was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s Spring Valley patrol investigations at 702-828-2639 or SVACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

