101°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

Police: Man poses as health inspector, steals from 2 restaurants

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2022 - 1:01 pm
 
Police seek the public’s help to identify a man they say posed as a health inspector to steal ...
Police seek the public’s help to identify a man they say posed as a health inspector to steal from two fast-food restaurants last month in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police seek the public’s help to identify a man they say posed as a health inspector to steal from two fast-food restaurants last month in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Both thefts happened July 3, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The first was reported just before 9 p.m. on the 8500 block of West Warm Springs Road; the other before 10 p.m. on the 7000 block of South Durango Drive.

In both cases, the man entered the business claiming to be an inspector and persuaded employees to open a safe. After taking money from the safe, he fled the area.

He is about 25 to 35 years old and was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s Spring Valley patrol investigations at 702-828-2639 or SVACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Rain helps Lake Mead rise — 3 inches
Rain helps Lake Mead rise — 3 inches
2
A’s to meet with casino magnate about potential Las Vegas ballpark
A’s to meet with casino magnate about potential Las Vegas ballpark
3
Suspect arrested in attempted Summerlin shooting caught on video
Suspect arrested in attempted Summerlin shooting caught on video
4
Filming to disrupt overnight Strip traffic
Filming to disrupt overnight Strip traffic
5
Monkeypox detected in Southern Nevada wastewater
Monkeypox detected in Southern Nevada wastewater
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST