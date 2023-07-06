Police: Man rode dirt bike through casinos

A man was booked on reckless driving charges after riding a dirt bike through casino floors, according to a social media post from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man was booked on reckless driving charges after riding a dirt bike through casino floors, according to a social media post from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The unidentified man was accused of riding the bike through casino floors, up stairs, down escalators and doing wheelies up and down Las Vegas Boulevard. Police did not specify which casinos were targeted or when the man was suspected of riding.

“The rider thought he would never get caught. #YouThought Our R.A.I.D. Team was able to conduct surveillance along with marked units, and the air unit was able to take this #RecklessRider into custody without incident,” Metro wrote in the Tweet posted Thursday morning. “His truck and dirt bike were towed.”

The two-part tweet included a photo of a man in handcuffs, taken from behind with an emoji covering his face, alongside a photo of a dirt bike strapped to a tow truck.

Metro’s Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail started in March 2022 with a focus on investigating impaired driving and street racing. Thirteen months later, the department held a press conference to announce the team had made 185 arrests, cited 238 people and towed 215 cars.

Police said Thursday the man arrested was booked on three counts of disobeying a officer, four counts of disregarding the safety of a person or property, four counts of reckless driving and one count each of of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and coercion with force or the threat of force.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.