Police: Man set fire to trailer home resulting in mother’s death

A 31-year-old man faces open murder and arson charges, according to court records, in connection with a trailer home fire in Logandale that left an elderly woman dead.

Clifton Hall (Metropolitan Police Department)

Crews respond to a fire Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Logandale. A woman died at the scene. (Moapa Valley Fire District)

Police accused a 31-year-old man of setting fire to a Logandale trailer home where he lived with his elderly mother, resulting in her death.

Clifton Hall faces counts of open murder, arson and abuse of an old or vulnerable person, according to court records.

At around 1:45 a.m. Monday, Las Vegas police and the Moapa Valley Fire District responded to a burning double-wide trailer at 985 Liston Ave.

Inside, firefighters found the woman, identified in an arrest report as Patricia McGinnis. She died at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office had not confirmed the woman’s identity as of Tuesday morning.

Another woman, who lived in an RV parked behind the trailer home, told Las Vegas detectives that Hall was obsessive, controlling and tried to make her his girlfriend.

On Sunday night she locked Hall out of the RV. Around 1 a.m. Monday, Hall could be heard outside yelling, “I’m going to set the house on fire,” according to the report.

Hall sent the woman a photo of something on fire inside the trailer home. Detectives reviewed cell phone video captured by the woman of Hall saying he was going to start a fire by using gasoline.

“I hope you take me seriously now,” Hall said, according to the report.

Hall told detectives he did not mean to start the fire and claimed the container of gasoline was left outside. Arson investigators smelled gasoline in the living room of the trailer home.

Hall is due in court Wednesday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.