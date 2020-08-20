Police: Man uses hoax substances to intimidate swimmers

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at The Colony complex community pool, near East Desert Inn Road and South Eastern Avenue.

Ricky Meyers (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man is facing charges of dispersing a hoax substance after police say he poured an unknown liquid into a community swimming pool as two men he had a conflict with were using it.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, two men who are cousins were swimming Sunday afternoon at The Colony complex community pool, near East Desert Inn Road and South Eastern Avenue, when Ricky Meyers, 61, began screaming at them.

One of the men lives at the complex and is allowed to swim at the pool, police said, but Meyers had continued issues with the men for about three weeks. Meyers then exited his residence with a clear plastic bottle and poured an unknown substance into the pool, causing the men to exit.

Meyers went back to his home and returned to the pool area wearing a mask and carrying a different clear plastic spray bottle with pink liquid, the report said. He then sprayed the men’s belongings and went back to his home, laughing.

Another neighbor called the police, and the arriving officer saw Meyers leaving on a bicycle and one of the bottles that was reportedly used. The officer then requested an ARMOR unit for a possible chemical-contamination situation of the clothes and pool area.

When Meyers returned, he was detained. Police found a glass vial with a white substance in his pocket. When asked what it was, Meyers said it was baking powder, but police said he could not explain why he had it.

Meyers is scheduled for a status check Oct. 15 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

