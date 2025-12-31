Police: Man who shot intruders at Summerlin home was defending himself

Two men accused of attempting to rob a Summerlin man at gunpoint were shot and arrested while seeking treatment for their wounds, according to Metropolitan Police Department arrest reports.

Two men accused of attempting to rob a Summerlin resident at his home were shot by the man and later arrested while seeking treatment for their wounds, according to Metropolitan Police Department arrest reports.

Connor Davis and Arqua Jenkins, both 29, were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 24 on suspicion of attempted robbery, burglary while in possession of a gun, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to a Metro booking log.

Criminal complaints were filed against Davis and Jenkins for those charges Dec. 26, according to Las Vegas Justice Court online records. Davis posted bond on Tuesday and is being represented by attorney Ross Goodman, while Jenkins remains in custody at the county jail on $5,000 cash bail and has been given court-appointed attorney Steven Altig, court records show.

Neither Goodman nor Altig were immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon. Jenkins and Davis each have preliminary hearings scheduled for Jan. 13, according to court records.

Shooting details

Metro said Dec. 23 officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Haven Oaks Place, located near North Sky Vista Drive and Charleston Boulevard/Red Rock Canyon Road shortly after 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man who reported the shooting, Conner Matty, who told officers he was arriving home when he noticed a black SUV parked in the front of his house, according to Jenkins’ and Davis’ arrest reports.

Police said Matty parked his vehicle in the garage and attempted to close the garage door when two men “wearing all black, one armed with an AR Style Rifle (sic), ran up his driveway, and was pointing the rifle” at Matty.

A short distance away, Matty “drew his own handgun to defend himself,” opened the door of his vehicle and fired at Jenkins and Davis, who fled down the street, police said.

One of the suspects was able to return to the black SUV, identified in their arrest reports as an Audi Q3, and drove away while another hid behind a neighbor’s car “and begged Conner (Matty) to let him leave,” according to Davis’ and Jenkins’ arrest reports. Matty told officers the men he fired at were wearing ski masks and that one of them dropped the AR-style rifle while fleeing, police said.

The DCM Model 4 semi-automatic AR style rifle recovered by Metro was equipped with a 30-round magazine but no ammo inside the magazine or chamber of the rifle, police said. Metro also collected Matty’s 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun and several 9 mm cartridges fired during the shooting, according to the arrest reports.

Metro responds to local hospital

Police wrote in the reports that about 20 minutes after receiving the call from Matty, Metro dispatchers received a call from the St. Rose Dominican Hospital, West Flamingo campus, that two men were suffering from gunshot wounds and had arrived in a black SUV. The two men were later identified as Jenkins, who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg, and Davis, who was shot twice in the left arm, police said.

“It was learned Davis helped Jenkins into the hospital, then parked the black SUV, later identified as a black Audi Q3, with no affixed license plate,” police wrote in the reports. Officers found the Audi and found “apparent blood on the exterior and interior, and observed what appeared to be at least one black ski mask, and latex gloves.”

Matty and neighbors told police later that they saw a similar black SUV parked near Matty’s house within days of the shooting, according to Jenkins’ and Davis’ arrest reports.

After a review of the crime scene, interviews, and surveillance footage, police said Matty acted in self-defense, and Jenkins and Davis were placed under arrest, police said.

Metro detectives wrote they were unable to interview Jenkins due to his medical status and Davis declined to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

Metro said on Dec. 26 it was still investigating and declined to share additional details.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.