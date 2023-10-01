Police: Man with active DUI warrant caused four-vehicle crash downtown

Francisco Jimenez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man with an active DUI warrant has been accused by police of driving recklessly and causing a four-vehicle crash in downtown Las Vegas last week.

Francisco Jimenez, 27, has been charged with reckless driving, in connection with a crash on Sept. 23 at the intersection of Fremont and Bruce streets.

The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. and was caught on surveillance video. Three vehicles were stopped at the intersection when a tan Chevrolet Silverado driving 60 mph in a 30 mph zone ran the red light and crashed into the other three vehicles, rolling over three times, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Police said Jimenez was pulled out of the overturned Chevrolet. He was found to have an active warrant for DUI and was arrested.

Court and police records show that Jimenez was arrested in November after the same Chevrolet was going 62 mph in a 45 mph zone. Police determined that Jimenez was driving the Chevrolet impaired. The district attorney’s office charged him with DUI in March, but he failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued.

After his most recent arrest, Jimenez pleaded no contest to DUI and sentenced to DUI school, community service and a victim impact panel, court records show.

Jimenez is due in court on Oct. 11 and remains in custody on $10,000 bail.

