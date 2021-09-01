Police: Michigan man made hotel bomb threat to ‘send Trump a message’

A man who claimed to have left a bomb in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel had traveled to Las Vegas from Michigan to “send Trump a message,” his arrest report states.

D'Andre Lundy (Metropolitan Police Department)

Dandre Lundy, 44, was booked in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday on multiple charges, including communicating a bomb threat, burglary and making threats or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism.

Police were called to the hotel in the afternoon after a man left a large suitcase and duffel at the concierge stand, saying that there was a bomb inside. He also later called the hotel and said there was a bomb in the lobby, according to the report. The suitcase contained a rock, a bible a $1 bill and “scriptures” identifying Trump as a “beast,” according to the report.

Lundy told detectives Trump had messed up his life for the past few years and he wanted to send him a message, the report said.

Metro’s All-Hazard Regional Multi-agency Operations and Response team was called to the scene and later cleared the area.

Lundy left the hotel and took a cab to a Motel 6 in the area, according to the report. Police tracked his phone and took him into custody.

“Can I get my suitcase back from Trump? I told them it’s a bomb, no one got hurt, so there’s no crime,” Lundy told police, according to the report.

Lundy admitted to detectives that he knew the bomb threat would cause people to be alarmed and the building to be evacuated, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

