Police: No shots fired in incident at Henderson mall

Police responded to a Henderson mall after a report of a possible shooter on Saturday, but while officers arrested a man on weapons charges after a fight, no shots were fired, police said.

“At approximately 12 p.m., the Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the Galleria Mall located in the 300 block of Sunset Road in reference to an unknown problem and possibly a shooter,” the press release stated.

The incident at the Galleria at Sunset mall no longer posed a threat to the community, police said.

Henderson police say a fight started between a theft suspect and a loss prevention employee at the mall. The suspect ran to a nearby business and was later apprehended.

Both the suspect and loss prevention employee were transported to nearby hospitals for minor injuries.

Malik Horton, 20, was taken into custody and will be booked into the Henderson Detention Center on multiple charges including battery with substantial bodily harm, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, police said.

