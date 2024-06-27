Police: North Las Vegas gunman who killed 5 took ex-girlfriend hostage
North Las Vegas police say Eric Adams, 47, killed himself in front of officers after killing five people and critically wounding a 13-year-old girl.
The gunman who killed five people at an apartment complex took his ex-girlfriend hostage after he fatally shot her daughter and a girlfriend of that daughter in her presence, according to North Las Vegas police.
Eric Adams, 47, killed himself in front of police officers about 12 hours later.
Police said two women were found shot to death just after 10 p.m. Monday in an apartment in the 300 block of Casa Norte Drive. A 13-year-old girl found critically injured in the apartment with an apparent gunshot wound.
Inside a nearby apartment, investigators later found three additional victims: two women and a man.
Police also said in a news release Thursday that Adams “was unaware there were two additional people out of sight” in one of the two apartments he targeted. Those people were not harmed.
After Adams shot six people about 10 p.m., including the teenage girl who remained in critical condition Thursday, “he took his ex-girlfriend hostage and drove from the scene” in the 300 block of Casa Norte Drive.
In the early morning hours, the woman escaped Adams and approached a Metropolitan Police Department officer at an unrelated traffic stop.
