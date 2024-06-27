98°F
Crime

Police: North Las Vegas gunman who killed 5 took ex-girlfriend hostage

Eric Adams (North Las Vegas Police Department)
North Las Vegas police investigate the scene where five people were found dead in an apartment ...
North Las Vegas police investigate the scene where five people were found dead in an apartment complex in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2024 - 10:45 am
 

The gunman who killed five people at an apartment complex took his ex-girlfriend hostage after he fatally shot her daughter and a girlfriend of that daughter in her presence, according to North Las Vegas police.

Eric Adams, 47, killed himself in front of police officers about 12 hours later.

Police said two women were found shot to death just after 10 p.m. Monday in an apartment in the 300 block of Casa Norte Drive. A 13-year-old girl found critically injured in the apartment with an apparent gunshot wound.

Inside a nearby apartment, investigators later found three additional victims: two women and a man.

Police also said in a news release Thursday that Adams “was unaware there were two additional people out of sight” in one of the two apartments he targeted. Those people were not harmed.

After Adams shot six people about 10 p.m., including the teenage girl who remained in critical condition Thursday, “he took his ex-girlfriend hostage and drove from the scene” in the 300 block of Casa Norte Drive.

In the early morning hours, the woman escaped Adams and approached a Metropolitan Police Department officer at an unrelated traffic stop.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

