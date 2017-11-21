ad-fullscreen
Crime

Police on scene after man barricades himself inside home

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2017 - 7:39 pm
 
Updated November 20, 2017 - 7:49 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man barricaded himself inside a northeast valley home Monday night.

Police are setting up a perimeter around a home on the 3300 block of Durham Avenue, near Pecos Road and Owens Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The barricade started as a domestic-related call when a man broke into a home to get property, she said. Everyone but the man left the home.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Crime Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like