Police on scene after man barricades himself inside home

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man barricaded himself inside a northeast valley home Monday night.

Police are setting up a perimeter around a home on the 3300 block of Durham Avenue, near Pecos Road and Owens Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The barricade started as a domestic-related call when a man broke into a home to get property, she said. Everyone but the man left the home.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

