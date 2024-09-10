Police: Pastor found with fentanyl, gun in Las Vegas hotel room

Pastor in town to find his daughter arrested on firearm, drug charges at Las Vegas Strip hotel.

Solar panel scams are on the rise in Nevada. Here’s how to protect yourself

A view of the Stratosphere as clouds and fog cover the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A North Carolina pastor was arrested in Las Vegas last month after police said they found guns and drugs in his room at The Strat.

David McGee, 61, of Greensboro, N.C., was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug-related charge on Aug. 20.

That afternoon, security at The Strat and the Metropolitan Police Department suspected McGee was planning a shooting and searched his hotel room, according to an arrest report.

McGee, leader of Cross the Bridge Ministries, said he had used a private jet to fly to Las Vegas on Aug. 17. He later told police that the goal of his visit was to find his daughter.

McGee’s “Cross the Bridge” Facebook page corroborated this story. In a series of posts, McGee chronicled his trip, detailing his daughter’s struggle with mental illness and substance abuse. On the account, he also requested prayers, and sometimes donations, as he reported being almost mugged multiple times, dehydrated, and hungry near Fremont Street.

Around 10 a.m., three days later, McGee called Strat security to report missing property. When officers arrived at his room, they asked if he had weapons.

“Yes, I have a gun in my guitar case,” McGee replied, though he had been previously reprimanded for bringing a shotgun on the property, police said.

These incidents prompted hotel security to detain McGee for violating the hotel’s firearm policy, according to police. They also contacted Metro police, who notified the department’s counterterrorism team.

Police said that since the October 1, 2017 mass shooting on the Strip, officers are called to respond to “suspicious situations where multiple firearms are located inside hotels.”

McGee also raised suspicion because his room was elevated and overlooked The Strip, police said, similar to that of the gunman in the 2017 massacre.

In an interview with detectives, McGee said he only had the guns for safety.

When asked for verbal consent to search the room, McGee refused and admitted to owning and using fentanyl, police said. They added that McGee confessed to bringing the drugs from North Carolina and said he planned to give them to his daughter once he found her.

Metro records show that the investigation recovered drug paraphernalia, including a drug scale, fentanyl pills and powder, and marijuana edibles. Police also reported finding plated body armor, two handguns and a guitar case containing an AR-15.

McGee and his wife, Nora, could not be reached for immediate comment. However, on Aug. 29, Cross the Bridge posted an update to Facebook.

“David is currently in the Las Vegas area and has been in touch with (his daughter) a few times. She has been evasive, sometimes leaving but returning later.” the statement read partially.

McGee is due in court in December.

Contact reporter Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.