73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

Police probe ‘suspicious death’ at storage facility

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2022 - 10:37 am
 
Las Vegas police homicide detectives were probing a “suspicious death” Monday morning at a ...
Las Vegas police homicide detectives were probing a “suspicious death” Monday morning at a storage facility in the 8800 block of Centennial Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police homicide detectives were probing a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the northwest valley.

The investigation was taking place in a storage facility in the 8800 block of Centennial Parkway, near the 215 Beltway.

Additional details were not immediately availalble.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
An impaired driver, officers who chose not to stop him — and a family forever changed
An impaired driver, officers who chose not to stop him — and a family forever changed
2
Man stabbed to death on Strip pedestrian bridge, police say
Man stabbed to death on Strip pedestrian bridge, police say
3
LETTER: China has already taken a side
LETTER: China has already taken a side
4
HBO double-dribbles in retelling why Tark rejected Lakers
HBO double-dribbles in retelling why Tark rejected Lakers
5
CARTOONS: It’s not a bird, plane, or Superman. It’s this.
CARTOONS: It’s not a bird, plane, or Superman. It’s this.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST