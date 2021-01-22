Police pursue porch pirates in south Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are looking for two people suspected of stealing packages from porches in the south valley.

(LVMPD)

(LVMPD)

Doorbell surveillance footage released by the Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday shows two people walking up to two different doorways. Officers said the porch pirates are targeting houses near Eastern Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

The pair are suspected of petit larceny after police were called at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday to Joy Meadow Avenue, just off McLeod Road and East Serene Avenue.

Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

