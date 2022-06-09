105°F
Police question, clear man in Summerlin synagogue disturbance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2022 - 1:29 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police said they have located a man who caused a disturbance outside a Summerlin synagogue Saturday and determined that he had “no criminal intent.”

“We are grateful to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for taking this issue so seriously,” Stefanie Tuzman, president of Jewish Nevada, said Thursday afternoon. “We thank them for their continued partnership and support of our community.”

The incident unfolded at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday at Temple Sinai, 9001 Hillpointe Road, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards.

According to police, the man was denied entry into the synagogue during a service after saying he wanted to go to church.

The man then reportedly made vague comments about shootings, telling a security guard: “Do you know that there are shootings every day… be ready… I will be back,” Jewish Nevada wrote in a letter to its members this week.

Police spent this week searching for the man to question him. On Thursday, police said the case had been resolved without an arrest.

“Detectives located and spoke with the individual and no criminal intent was determined,” police said in a statement.

Henderson and Las Vegas police increased patrols around valley synagogues the rest of the weekend as a precaution.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

