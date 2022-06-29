Police raid Hells Angels’ headquarters in Las Vegas

Las Vegas and Henderson police raided the headquarters of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang in Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Joey Herring confirmed that police were executing a search warrant at the building in the 1500 block of East Bonanza Road near Maryland Parkway.

“Just doing follow-up investigation reference the violent shooting that occurred on U.S. 95, ” Herring said as he stood in front of the building. “It is an ongoing investigation.”

Herring said the Las Vegas police SWAT team participated in executing the search warrant. He declined further comment.

The shooting on U.S. Highway 95 led to the recent indictment of Richard Devries, 66, Russell Smith, 26, and Stephen Alo, 46, in Clark County. The trio face 36 felony charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun at or into an occupied vehicle.

Prosecutors have said Devries is the president of the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels, while Smith and Alo have been described as “prospects” for the group. The men are accused of shooting members of the rival Vagos Motorcycle Club.

Six Vagos members were injured in the shooting along the highway near Wagon Wheel Drive in Henderson. A seventh person, who prosecutors said was a Hells Angel member, was also injured in the shooting.

