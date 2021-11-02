Police: Raiders’ Henry Ruggs to be charged with DUI in fatal crash

Authorities say Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs is expected to be charged with DUI in connection with a fatal crash early Tuesday that occurred several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigate a fatal crash near South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police officers are seen outside University Medical Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a DUI crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas and hospitalized at UMC with survivable injuries. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates his reception during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) breaks down the sideline past Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham (40) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) stretches during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III answers questions during a news conference at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a fiery DUI crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left one person dead, according to police.

Ruggs, 22, is expected to be charged with DUI resulting in death in connection with the crash, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

“We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” the Raiders said late Tuesday morning in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

As of late Tuesday morning, Ruggs and a female passenger inside his Chevrolet Corvette were hospitalized at University Medical Center with survivable injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. (3/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

The crash, involving the football player’s Corvette and a Toyota Rav4, occurred just before 3:40 a.m. about 5 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip, near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway. According to Metro, Ruggs remained at the site of the crash “and showed signs of impairment.”

Police said one person, identified by The Associated Press as a woman, was found dead inside the Toyota. The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release that person’s identity once relatives have been notified.

According to Metro, evidence at the scene indicated that the Corvette rear-ended the Toyota, which caught on fire.

More than seven hours after the crash, the usually busy Rainbow Boulevard remained grimly quiet, the charred shell of the Toyota resting at the intersection while Ruggs’ mangled Corvette sat near a wall.

Known for his world-class speed and ability to stretch defenses, the Raiders drafted Ruggs 12th overall out of Alabama last year. After an up-and-down rookie season in which he dealt with multiple injuries and the transition from college to the NFL, he began blossoming into a legitimate weapon this year.

Ruggs has 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns through seven games and established himself as a big-time downfield threat for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he was aware of the crash.

“It is an ongoing investigation that is at the very preliminary stages,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He did not provide further comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Vincent Bonsignore, Ricardo Torres-Cortez and Glenn Puit contributed to this report.