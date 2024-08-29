Police: Rapper Lil Baby told Vegas police to ‘get the charge over with’ after arrest

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Lil Baby was seen concealing a firearm in his waistband and in a dufflebag at Wynn Las Vegas.

Accused by Telles of framing him, real estate firm wants convicted killer ‘in the past where he belongs’

Lil Baby performs during Day N Vegas at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

After rapper Lil Baby was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of illegally concealing a firearm without a permit at the Wynn Las Vegas, he told detectives to “get the charge over with” because he believed he would beat the charge of having the firearm in his possession, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The report said the Georgia-based performer, whose legal name is Dominique Jones, was seen on surveillance video concealing a “tan colored” Glock 19X semiautomatic pistol in his inner waistband while gambling at the property on Monday around 4:30 a.m.

Minutes later, police said they saw Jones on video handing the gun to another person who placed it into a duffle bag, according to the report.

Wynn security approached Jones and the other unnamed person, and the unnamed person was escorted to the casino’s basement, where officers found the gun, one magazine and 17 9 mm rounds inside the bag, the report states.

Police later arrested Jones on Tuesday at the MGM Grand, where he was staying, after detectives learned when he would be checking out from the hotel-casino.

Jones told detectives in an interview after his arrest that he did have a firearm on him while at the Wynn, and said that he knew that he should not have had the firearm in the casino, but brought it with him to a nightclub earlier in the night and forgot he had it on him, the report states.

The rapper also told detectives that he was an “ex-felon,” but had his charges expunged, according to the report.

Jones repeatedly told detectives to “just arrest him for the charge” and “let’s go” during the interview, police said.

Las Vegas attorney David Chesnoff, who is representing Jones, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday that Jones has a valid Georgia carrying a concealed weapons permit.

According to court records, Jones was released on bail and is expected back in court on Oct. 1 for a status check.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.