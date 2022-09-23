Police recover ancient Torah stolen from Strip casino in June

The artifact was taken from a convention room at The Venetian, and the theft remains under investigation, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police Friday recovered an ancient Torah stolen from a Strip casino in June. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police Friday recovered an ancient Torah that had been stolen from a Strip resort in June.

Officers returned the Torah to its owner and said that no arrests have been made and that investigation is ongoing.

The artifact was taken from a convention room at The Venetian where the victim had left it. The Torah had been in the convention room since June 8 until it was taken by an unknown person.

In July, police released surveillance video of a man walking through the resort pulling a suitcase on wheels. He was described as white, 25 to 35 years old, about 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-2 tall. The man was wearing a black hat, a green shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3204. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

