Police release photos of suspect in attack on senior citizen

Las Vegas police released high-quality photos Wednesday of a man wanted in an unprovoked attack on a senior citizen in front of a grocery store in the east valley.

Las Vegas police released high-quality photos of a man wanted in an unprovoked attack on a senior citizen Thursday at a shopping complex on East Flamingo Road. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police released high-quality photos of a man wanted in an unprovoked attack on a senior citizen Thursday at a shopping complex on East Flamingo Road. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police released high-quality photos Wednesday of a man wanted in an unprovoked attack on a senior citizen in front of a grocery store in the east valley.

On Thursday, the 77-year-old disabled man was walking into a shopping center on the 1300 block of East Flamingo Road, pushing a shopping cart, when he was attacked for no reason, police said.

“An unidentified male walked towards him as he was about to enter the store and punched him in the head without provocation,” police said. “The suspect then walked away before police arrived.”

Police did not say whether the victim was seriously injured. The suspect was described as a male in his 20s, wearing a white shirt, dark shorts and white shoes.

On Tuesday, police released a video and photos of the suspect. On Wednesday morning, they released photos clearly showing the suspect’s face.

Anyone with information on the suspect may call police at 702-828-2639. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or go online at www.crimestopersofnv.com.