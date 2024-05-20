86°F
Crime

Police report 28 felony arrests during three nights of EDC

A festival attendee gets an airbrush tattoo of the EDC logo on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A festival attendee gets an airbrush tattoo of the EDC logo on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2024 - 4:43 pm
 
Updated May 20, 2024 - 4:53 pm

Las Vegas police reported a total of 28 felony arrests during the three-day Electric Daisy Carnival event that concluded early Monday morning.

In addition, there were 17 misdemeanor arrests and 85 misdemeanor citations issued, said police spokesman Luis Vidal.

There were 12 felony arrests on Friday night, 5 on Saturday, and 11 on Sunday.

“We’re proud to say there were no major incidents or injuries reported during the entire weekend,” the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a Monday afternoon post on X.

No information was available on the number of medical calls.

There were an estimated 170,000 attendees each night of the annual event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Several hundred officers from various jurisdictions worked the event and provided traffic control along various routes, especially Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

