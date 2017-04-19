Police report says father’s punch fractured 2-month-old’s skull

Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

A man hit his 2-month-old infant so hard the child’s skull fractured, Las Vegas police said.

Police arrived at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Saturday afternoon to investigate reports of an infant with a head injury, a Metropolitan Police Department arrest record shows. The child’s mother told doctors the baby was struck by his father, police said.

The baby’s father, Javier Lizama, 21, faces charges of child abuse with substantial bodily harm in connection with the injury, the arrest reports show. He also faces charges of domestic battery.

The domestic dispute began when Lizama learned that the child’s mother had received messages from other people, the arrest report says.

The woman told police Lizama hit her twice in the head and once in the arm. She had been holding her baby, she told police, and tried to put him down when Lizama punched the infant.

Lizama is being held Clark County Detention Center.

