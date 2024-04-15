49°F
Crime

Police: Resident fires shots after awoken to ‘unknown suspect’ in Henderson home

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2024 - 6:02 am
 

A resident fired shots at an “unknown suspect” after they were awoken to the person inside their home on Saturday night, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Henderson police said officers responded to the 10 block of Hassayampa Trail in the Anthem Country Club area at about 9:24 p.m. Saturday in reference to a burglary in progress incident.

According to authorities, the preliminary information indicates that the occupant of the residence was awakened to an “unknown suspect” inside the home. Police said the occupant then discharged their firearm at the suspect, causing the individual to flee the scene.

The suspect was still outstanding as of about 11:52 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the occupant of the home was not injured Las Vegas police’s air unit and K9 units were assisting.

No further information was available.

