Police respond to barricade situation in central Las Vegas

Traffic is restricted in a central Las Vegas neighborhood as police deal with a barriacde event.

Las Vegas police are at the scene of a barricade situation near Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, Monday, Jan 27, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are at the scene of a barricade situation near Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, Monday, Jan 27, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic was being diverted around a central Las Vegas neighborhood Monday morning as police dealt with a barricade event.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were at on the scene in the 700 block of Langtry Drive, near North Valley View Boulevard and West Washington Avenue.

Traffic was blocked on Snead and Chabot drives.

No other details about the standoff were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.