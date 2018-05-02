Police respond to barricade situation in Henderson

SWAT officers are on the 700 block of Mira Montana Street, near U.S. Highway 95 and Galleria Drive. The situation began after the U.S. Marshals Service tried to serve a warrant, the department tweeted.

Henderson Police Department. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating a barricade situation, the department tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

SWAT officers are on the 700 block of Mira Montana Street, near U.S. Highway 95 and Galleria Drive. The situation began after the U.S. Marshals Service tried to serve a warrant, the department tweeted.

A man believed to have guns has barricaded himself inside a residence, officer Scott Williams said. Police said another man may be inside the residence with him. Williams called the second man a hostage but added that no injuries had been reported.

Crisis negotiators are working to speak with the wanted man, Williams said.

There was no current threat to the community, he said.

The residence borders a business, and nearby roads are closed as a result. Drivers should avoid the area, he said.

No other information was immediately available.

700 Mira Montana Street, Henderson, NV