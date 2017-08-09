ad-fullscreen
Crime

Police respond to incident on Las Vegas Strip

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2017 - 7:51 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident Wednesday morning on the Strip.

Officers had taped off areas near the Las Vegas Boulevard entrance to Treasure Island, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Police tape also was visible near Siren’s Cove Boulevard about 7:45 a.m.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

