Police respond to Palo Verde High School in Summerlin

A large police response was observed Thursday afternoon at Palo Verde High School in Summerlin. Parents said threats had been made to the school.

Police and onlookers congregate at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large police response was observed Thursday afternoon at Palo Verde High School in Summerlin, causing dozens of parents to congregate in front of the school out of concern for children attending summer classes there.

Two parents told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that threats had been made to the school and that police were searching the facilities. One of them, Christina Stark, said her daughter told her the school was on a “hard lockdown.” The other, Nick D’Agostino, said his son told him the school had received an emailed threat and that police were using dogs to search the school.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Stark said a school police officer had informed her that police were conducting a controlled release of the students.

“It appears everyone is OK,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

