Crime

Police respond to report of woman with hatchet at west Las Vegas condo complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2021 - 6:07 am
 
Updated February 23, 2021 - 6:29 am
A police unit blocks a road as officers respond to a report of a woman with a hatchet in a cond ...
A police unit blocks a road as officers respond to a report of a woman with a hatchet in a condo complex in the 7900 block of West Flamingo Road on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A report of a woman with a hatchet prompted a significant police response to a west Las Vegas condominium complex early Tuesday.

Las Vegas police were told a woman armed with a hatchet was causing problems in a condominium complex in the 7900 block of West Flamingo Road, near Rainbow Boulevard.

Police had the complex surrounded as of 5:40 a.m. an officer could be heard from a distance, on a bullhorn, ordering an individual out of a residence. Police closed down two eastbound lanes of Flamingo Road. Several side streets in the area, including Miller Lane and Viking Road, were also closed down.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

