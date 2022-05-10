Police responds to person barricaded in home

A Las Vegas Vegas police SWAT team responded to a person barricaded in their home in east Las Vegas early Tuesday.

Police respond to a barricade situation on the 4700 block of East Charleston in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several streets were closed in the area of East Charleston and Lamb boulevards starting at 2:38 a.m.

Police Lt. David Gordon said “a male suspect is thought to be inside an apartment in the 4700 block of East Charleston,” Gordon said in a text.

“The incident is believed to be domestic violence related,” Gordon said.

At 6:10 a.m. the individual was taken into custody. There were no injuries reported. Streets in the surrounding area were expected to be reopened around 7 a.m.

