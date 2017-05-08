Police said woman abducted outside hookah lounge near Orleans

Las Vegas Review-Journal

A woman was attacked and abducted in a domestic-related incident Sunday night near The Orleans, Las Vegas police said.

Police said a man arrived about 11:30 p.m. at RAS Hookah, 4780 W. Tropicana Ave., and argued with the woman.

The man punched and kicked her outside the hookah lounge near South Decatur Boulevard, Metro Lt. David Gordon said. The man then put her into a black Chevrolet SUV — possibly an HHR model — with California license plates.

Police were searching for the man as of 3 a.m.

The woman’s injuries were not known.

Gordon said detectives are investigating.

