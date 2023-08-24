Police say 22-year-old ran over 2 teens after parking lot fight

A woman was arrested after police said she ran over two teenagers following a large parking lot fight.

A woman was arrested last week and two others were cited after police said the woman ran over two teens with her car in the east valley.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, 22-year-old Raimey Moszee was arrested Aug. 15 after she, her sister and girlfriend got into an fight with several people at a 7-Eleven near Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue, before Moszee struck two teenagers with a car in the parking lot.

Police said Moszee drove south on Boulder Highway after striking the teens, then hit a wall at Sunset Station. Moszee fled the crash site but was later arrested.

Police said Moszee told investigators that the three were first followed into the 7-Eleven and jumped by two women she had an altercation with earlier in the day.

A fight then broke out among several others outside the store, she said.

Police said Raimey admitted to hitting the teens with the car before driving away from the parking lot.

The report also states that the 7-Eleven’s video surveillance recorded Moszee leaving the store and entering a mass fight, and the car hitting one of the women from behind which caused her to go up in the air, over the hood and onto the ground.

The two women injured in the collision were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Moszee has been charged with two counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon and duty to stop at the scene of an accident.

An attorney for Moszee could not be reached for comment.

Two women with Moszee were cited for disorderly conduct after participating in a fight, according to police.

