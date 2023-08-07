105°F
Crime

Police say argument led to deadly stabbing in central Las Vegas

Man dies after being stabbed
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2023 - 6:02 pm
 
Updated August 6, 2023 - 10:08 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after being stabbed Sunday evening following an argument in Las Vegas.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex on the 2900 block of North Rancho Drive, near Decatur Boulevard, just after 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Metro Lt. Patricia Heldt.

Metro homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said the two neighbors lived in two apartment buildings across from one another and the two got into an argument on the roadway separating the two apartment buildings.

The altercation ended when the victim was stabbed twice, according to Johansson. The victim died at the scene.

The man suspected of stabbing the victim fled the scene in a dark four-door sedan, Johansson said.

No further information was immediately available.

This story has been updated to correct the gender of the stabbing victim.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

